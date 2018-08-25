Signing off as 'Francis', here are the words Pontiff wrote in the Áras an Uachtaráín guest book

Earlier this morning Pope Francis visited Áras an Uachtaráin to meet with President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina.

After he was greeted by the dignitaries at the president’s official residence, he proceeded to sign the official guest book.

Simply signing the message off as ‘Francis’, the Pontiff wrote:

With gratitude for the warm welcome I have received, I assure you and the people of Ireland of my prayers that Almighty God may guide and protect you all

The words of @pontifex written in the Guest book at the Irish government House (Áras an Uachtaráin) #popeInIreland #SimplyFrancis pic.twitter.com/ew6RPmsFHB — Spiritans NIGERIA (@csspnigeria) August 25, 2018

Pope Francis then planted an Irish oak tree on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin, becoming the second Pope to plant a tree on the presidential grounds.

Pope John Paul II planted an Irish oak on the same lawn during the last papal visit in 1979.

Other dignitaries who have planted trees and signed the guestbook at Áras an Uachtaráin include former US presidents John F Kennedy and Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II.