Sights and sounds from today's historic nurses' strike

37,000 nurses and midwives have taken to the picket line outside hospitals and HSE facilities today.

Nurses Aline Murphy and Deirdre Keane on the picket line at University Hospital Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

The strike is the largest one in the history of the health service, with INMO members braving the icy conditions from 8am this morning demanding pay increases and government action on staff shortages.

People have largely shown their support for the strike, and this can be seen across social media with passersby offering encouragement and refreshments to those picketing.

Here are a selection of some of the sights and sounds from the day so far:

Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

G'wan, the Nurses. Sure we would be lost without them #nursesstrike pic.twitter.com/zeZivcWaRc — Conor (@HansVanBurgers) January 30, 2019

Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

H’on the Nurses. We’ll ALL need them at some stage in our lives but today they need us! This morning I was proud to #StandwithNursesAndMidwives on the #NursesStrike and say a few words to rally spirits on the picket line at St. James Hosp pic.twitter.com/B23A3F8cLc — Anne-Marie McNally (@amomcnally) January 30, 2019

Just some of the nurses on the picket line at Letterkenny University Hospital #nursesstrike pic.twitter.com/UM0tO7rJy5 — Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) January 30, 2019

Very very cold....but some drumming and the most amazing support from the public and local businesses keeping nurses fed and watered! #nursesstrike #Tallaght pic.twitter.com/DtCRcTyKIJ — Triona Murphy (@Murpht01) January 30, 2019

Dublin fire brigade supporting TUH nurses today with warm soup #NursesStrike #StandWithNurses # pic.twitter.com/ODszHjrzat — Eithne Hartley (@eithne30) January 30, 2019

On the picket lines at St Finbarr’s Hospital, Cork. One nurse told me she earned more in Australia 25 yrs ago than she does in Ireland now. #StandWithNursesAndMidwives #NursesStrike pic.twitter.com/9P81aWQ0LS — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) January 30, 2019

About to make the journey to #Letterkenny to #StandWithNursesAndMidwives Nurses drive in this sort of weather all the time to care for patients. Only fitting we should do the same. #NursesStrike #Snow #Sneachta #Donegal #Inishowen pic.twitter.com/JlV1LcosjS — Sinéad Stewart (@sineadinishowen) January 30, 2019

Nurses on picket line duty at the start of their twenty four hour stoppage at the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan.

Have just been down to visit the superstar midwives and nurses at Holles Street. The amount of support they are getting from the public is unreal! #StandWithNursesandMidwives #NursesStrike pic.twitter.com/Pnoin04QPg — Siobhán de Paor (@SiobhandeP) January 30, 2019

GIVE US A REASON TO COME HOME - My sister, Catherine Kingston and her colleagues in Saudi #nursesstrike #StandWithNurses pic.twitter.com/EtqXu6Q0x3 — Mary Kingston (@MollthePoll) January 27, 2019