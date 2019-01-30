Sights and sounds from today's historic nurses' strike
30/01/2019 - 14:30:00Back to Nurses’ Strike Discover Home
37,000 nurses and midwives have taken to the picket line outside hospitals and HSE facilities today.
The strike is the largest one in the history of the health service, with INMO members braving the icy conditions from 8am this morning demanding pay increases and government action on staff shortages.
People have largely shown their support for the strike, and this can be seen across social media with passersby offering encouragement and refreshments to those picketing.
Here are a selection of some of the sights and sounds from the day so far:
Nurses and midwives at SIVUH #Cork, #Tullamore, St Columcille's and UH #Sligo all out in force this morning . 🙋♀️👏👊#standwithnurses #standwithmidwives https://t.co/ua8qW23Ea7 pic.twitter.com/of7WfrmWBK— Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) January 30, 2019
Nurses at Bantry General Hospital our in force ❤️. #StandWithNursesAndMidwives https://t.co/K68fflgHcm pic.twitter.com/LbBHstFiBA— Sheona Harrington (@sheonax) January 30, 2019
Best pickets ever @stjamesdublin #StandWithNursesAndMidwives @INMO_IRL @TinaMacVeigh @pb4p pic.twitter.com/StEJ8YYjHk— Brid Smith TD (@bridsmithTD) January 30, 2019
Picture paints a thousand words @INMO_IRL #CUH #StandWithNursesAndMidwives #iestaff pic.twitter.com/8rYLIL69ng— Catherine Shanahan (@cathshan) January 30, 2019
G'wan, the Nurses. Sure we would be lost without them #nursesstrike pic.twitter.com/zeZivcWaRc— Conor (@HansVanBurgers) January 30, 2019
Nurses walk out of Connolly Hospital for #NursesStrike @morningireland pic.twitter.com/EyCbVVPhdt— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) January 30, 2019
H’on the Nurses. We’ll ALL need them at some stage in our lives but today they need us! This morning I was proud to #StandwithNursesAndMidwives on the #NursesStrike and say a few words to rally spirits on the picket line at St. James Hosp pic.twitter.com/B23A3F8cLc— Anne-Marie McNally (@amomcnally) January 30, 2019
Just some of the nurses on the picket line at Letterkenny University Hospital #nursesstrike pic.twitter.com/UM0tO7rJy5— Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) January 30, 2019
Samba drums and all at Tallaght Hospital to #StandWithNursesAndMidwives! #NursesStrike #StandWithNurses pic.twitter.com/zNEItZTD6Q— Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy_TD) January 30, 2019
Very very cold....but some drumming and the most amazing support from the public and local businesses keeping nurses fed and watered! #nursesstrike #Tallaght pic.twitter.com/DtCRcTyKIJ— Triona Murphy (@Murpht01) January 30, 2019
"Leo we won't go away" #nursesstrike #letterkenny #Donegal pic.twitter.com/ygFeznOmK1— Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) January 30, 2019
#StandWithNursesAndMidwives #nursesstrike #valueournurses Picket line at Royal Victoria Eye & Ear Hospital pic.twitter.com/uGEZkKlb99— Ciara (@ciaralis) January 30, 2019
Great support for the strike at Tallaght Hospital carnival atmosphere lots of support from the public #standwithnurse #standwithmidwives @Paschald @campaignforleo @INMO_IRL pic.twitter.com/XtzezhUayf— Steve Pitman (@StevePitman9) January 30, 2019
Some company appeared overnight for the #NursesStrike in #sligo @INMO_IRL @HSELive pic.twitter.com/dMxagPyRFZ— Ailbhe Hayes (@afahayes) January 30, 2019
Dublin fire brigade supporting TUH nurses today with warm soup #NursesStrike #StandWithNurses # pic.twitter.com/ODszHjrzat— Eithne Hartley (@eithne30) January 30, 2019
On the picket lines at St Finbarr’s Hospital, Cork. One nurse told me she earned more in Australia 25 yrs ago than she does in Ireland now. #StandWithNursesAndMidwives #NursesStrike pic.twitter.com/9P81aWQ0LS— Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) January 30, 2019
About to make the journey to #Letterkenny to #StandWithNursesAndMidwives Nurses drive in this sort of weather all the time to care for patients. Only fitting we should do the same. #NursesStrike #Snow #Sneachta #Donegal #Inishowen pic.twitter.com/JlV1LcosjS— Sinéad Stewart (@sineadinishowen) January 30, 2019
Have just been down to visit the superstar midwives and nurses at Holles Street. The amount of support they are getting from the public is unreal! #StandWithNursesandMidwives #NursesStrike pic.twitter.com/Pnoin04QPg— Siobhán de Paor (@SiobhandeP) January 30, 2019
GIVE US A REASON TO COME HOME - My sister, Catherine Kingston and her colleagues in Saudi #nursesstrike #StandWithNurses pic.twitter.com/EtqXu6Q0x3— Mary Kingston (@MollthePoll) January 27, 2019
The fire brigade brought hot food, tea and coffee down to the striking nurses outside the Mater Hospital to show their support #StandWithNursesAndMidwives @INMO_IRL pic.twitter.com/3GZGz6MyCV— Adam Higgins (@Adam_Higgins27) January 30, 2019
❤❤❤🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/lOTeuElJnl— Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) January 30, 2019
Join the conversation - comment here