Sights and sounds from today's historic nurses' strike

37,000 nurses and midwives have taken to the picket line outside hospitals and HSE facilities today.

Nurses Aline Murphy and Deirdre Keane on the picket line at University Hospital Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

The strike is the largest one in the history of the health service, with INMO members braving the icy conditions from 8am this morning demanding pay increases and government action on staff shortages.

People have largely shown their support for the strike, and this can be seen across social media with passersby offering encouragement and refreshments to those picketing.

Here are a selection of some of the sights and sounds from the day so far:

Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Nurses on picket line duty at the start of their twenty four hour stoppage at the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan.

