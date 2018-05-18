Should you let your teenager watch 13 Reasons Why Season 2? This might help you decide

Following controversy surrounding season one of 13 Reasons Why, questions have been raised on whether parents should let their teenagers watch the new series, out today.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.

In this series a warning video (below) will air prior to each episode, in which the stars warn viewers of potentially triggering topics and encourage fans to seek help from crisis resources.

The minute long clip introduces the characters on the show as real people, "Hi, I'm Katherine Langford and I play Hannah Baker".

This aims to break the fourth wall between the viewers and the characters. This helps remind viewers that this is not in fact, real life.

New resources will be added to 13ReasonsWhy.info including an updated Discussion Guide and a new Discussion Series - a set of videos where cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse.

Netflix encourages viewers to explore these tools and direct readers to 13ReasonsWhy.info should they need help or support.

The new series will also be followed by an after-show called Beyond The Reasons, in which the actors, producers and mental health experts discuss scenes dealing with difficult issues.

Mental health charities criticised the first series of the show, prompting Netflix to add warning cards to episodes with information about helplines.

It was given an 18 rating in the UK by the British Board of Film Classification “for sexual violence, strong bloody images, suicide scene” but in New Zealand, the Office of Film and Literature Classification has created a new category especially for the show, RP18, which means only those aged 18 and older can watch it, unless supervised by an adult.

If you have been affected by suicide or would like to talk to someone, you can call Pieta House at 1800 247 247.