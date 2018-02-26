Shops are running out of bread ahead of the Beast from the East

Storm Emma aka the 'Beast from the East' is on the way and people around the country are flocking to their local shops to stock up on supplies.

With weather warnings in place for most of this week, people are preparing for Snowmageddon.

But it seems that supermarkets weren't prepared for the sudden demand and stores around the country began running out of bread and milk this evening.

People took to Twitter to share snaps of the empty shelves.

The #BeastFromTheEast must have abducted the Milk Man & Bread Man, or either that it's the #Apocalypse pic.twitter.com/Afj8Dz2Tnn — Declan Keogh (@DeclanTKeogh) February 26, 2018

It's getting a bit out of hand now. IF the snow hits bad you would swear it's never going to go away 😂😂 #sneachta #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/asV6zlMhz1 — Andrew (@19drew86) February 26, 2018

So, good to see the people of Portmarnock are prepared for #TheBeastFromTheEast. This is the bread shelf of Dunnes. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SuytjlxW57 — Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) February 26, 2018

THE BEAST FROM THE EAST - This was the bread aisle in Tesco in Midleton earlier. As the bitter cold approaches, make sure to stock up, wrap up and check in on elderly neighbours and family members. Tune in all this week for your up-to-date weather and travel alerts. #NpRedFM pic.twitter.com/5EfAqLFcap — Neil Prendeville (@NeilRedFM) February 26, 2018

Is this indicative of what to expect in the next few days?!?😳....bread & milk aisle in SuperValu a few minutes ago!...@SuperValuIRL @MetEireann #BeastFromTheEast dublin pic.twitter.com/uStp8RRKD4 — Cllr Conor McMahon (@CllrCmcmahon) February 26, 2018

Thank goodness for celiacs - much less easily panicked 😊 pic.twitter.com/lJ3sTv0fZa — Stephen Neill (@paddyanglican) February 26, 2018

Lidl Ireland had this response for one customer whose search for bread continues:

Digital Desk