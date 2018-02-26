Shops are running out of bread ahead of the Beast from the East

Storm Emma aka the 'Beast from the East' is on the way and people around the country are flocking to their local shops to stock up on supplies.

With weather warnings in place for most of this week, people are preparing for Snowmageddon.

But it seems that supermarkets weren't prepared for the sudden demand and stores around the country began running out of bread and milk this evening.

People took to Twitter to share snaps of the empty shelves.

Lidl Ireland had this response for one customer whose search for bread continues:

