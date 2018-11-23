Shop Local: The voucher codes and deals of Irish businesses offering Black Friday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known worldwide as the biggest shopping days of the year and with flash deals popping up left, right and center most people don't give too much thought to where they're spending their money, beyond where they'll get the best deal.

With that being said, it’s important to remember to shop your local businesses during this time as well.

A lot of local retailers are also offering some super deals as an incentive for shoppers to support independent Irish family businesses.

Chupi: The Irish jewellery company are offering four packages - use code "MADEWITHLOVE" at checkout.

My Shining Armour: – This gift shop sell some lovely bits, planners and accessories. They’re offering a 50% discount on academic planners by 50%, 40% off necklaces, 30% off make up pouches.

LUNA by Lisa Jordan30% off all products until midnight.

Poco By Pippa: 25% off everything. Discount is automatically applied

Newbridge Silverware: 30% off a range of jewellery, tableware and hanging decorations.

Folkster: 10% off all clothes, shoes and accessories.

Tayto Park: Season tickets to Tayto Park are being sold with a €50 discount on Friday.

Love Lift – Holly Carpenter’s accessory business is doing a buy two, get two free offer.

Custom Vintage: The Dublin clothing company is offering 20% off every order, including custom orders, using code 'BLACKOUT'.

SO SU by SJ:20% off almost everything.

Susan Caplice Design & Art The Wexford artist will be offering 20% off her unique framed Irish beach art (off the shelf designs) for the weekend.

AdorElly Fashion: The Wexford online boutique is offering 25% off selected items, plus FREE Delivery anywhere in Ireland on all orders.