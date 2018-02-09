She said yes! Surprise proposal on Late Late Valentine's special

Love was in the air on the Late Late Show tonight as a happy couple became engaged live on air.

28-year-old James took part in a round of Mr & Mrs with his girlfriend Siobhán, 23.

Siobhan was soon overwhelmed, however, when James dropped down on one knee to propose to her.

Luckily for a nervous James, she quickly said yes.

The couple, who live in Mullingar, are together almost five years and a have a son together, Jamie.

James, a social worker, met beautician Siobhán at an Applegreen Petrol Station in Portlaoise.

It was the meeting point for their friends before they all drove to Waterford for a night out.

The audience launched into a celebratory rendition of Olé Olé Olé to mark the occassion.

Congratulations to the happy couple!
By Denise O'Donoghue

