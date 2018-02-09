She said yes! Surprise proposal on Late Late Valentine's special

Love was in the air on the Late Late Show tonight as a happy couple became engaged live on air.

28-year-old James took part in a round of Mr & Mrs with his girlfriend Siobhán, 23.

Siobhan was soon overwhelmed, however, when James dropped down on one knee to propose to her.

Viewers, she said yes! James (28) proposing live on air to his partner Siobhán (23). After the initial shock, Siobhán said yes. #latelate pic.twitter.com/6T47VwjjBB — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 9, 2018

Luckily for a nervous James, she quickly said yes.

The couple, who live in Mullingar, are together almost five years and a have a son together, Jamie.

James, a social worker, met beautician Siobhán at an Applegreen Petrol Station in Portlaoise.

It was the meeting point for their friends before they all drove to Waterford for a night out.

The audience launched into a celebratory rendition of Olé Olé Olé to mark the occassion.

Guy on #LateLateShow asks his girl to marry him.

She says yes.

Audience become emotional and show it in the only way a group of Irish People know how. By chanting ‘Olé olé olé!’ — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) February 9, 2018

They'll have a lovely future together - Say Yes To The Dress, Don't Tell The Bride, Room To Improve... #LateLate #LateLateShow — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) February 9, 2018

What every girl wants to hear during the most magical, memorable moment of her life.



200 lads singing ole ole ole #LateLateShow #latelate — Simon Murdoch 📻📱 (@Simon_Murdoch) February 9, 2018

Congratulations to the happy couple!