Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster conducts charity Q&A session on Reddit

Everyone’s favourite Sesame Street character, Cookie Monster, has reached out to fans and conducted a Q&A for charity on Reddit.

The Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) began at 7pm on February 6, and aimed to bring awareness to the Yellow Feather Fund, Sesame Street’s charity that helps bring education to vulnerable children.

Announcing the Q&A session, the character said: “Me be back in 20 minutes or so to answer your questions. Me have to take a batch of cookies out of da oven! Oh boy oh boy oh boy, me can’t wait!”

Cookie Monster posted proof of his involvement with the Reddit session by uploading a photo of his desk, complete with a plate of cookies, to Twitter.

The Q&A quickly grew popular, with the session reaching over 10,000 upvotes in the first three hours of it being posted.

Here are the best moments from Cookie Monster’s AMA, which might just give you the answers to snack-related questions you’ve been holding onto.

1. Cookie Monster confirmed that Jaffa Cakes aren’t cakes at all.

Cookie Monster Cookies GIF by Sesame Street - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. The character name-dropped a few of his coolest friends.

Cookie Monster Eating GIF by Sesame Street - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. The Sesame Street star confessed his ambition to work with Lady Gaga.

Cookie Monster GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. You’ll never guess Cookie Monster’s favourite game.

Destroy Sesame Street GIF by Rachael Ray Show - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. It turns out there is a cookie that Cookie Monster won’t eat.

Cookie Monster GIF by The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Lastly, this question was hard to answer.

Destroy Sesame Street GIF by Rachael Ray Show - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association

