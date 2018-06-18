Serial killer or scientist? These tweets will leave you guessing

Some of the things people do in the name of science would be considered slightly odd by those outside of academic spheres.

And a recent hashtag has revealed some of the more sinister-sounding things scientists get up to.

It all started when palaeontologist Yara Haridy told a tale of leaving a half-dissected vulture on a bus and asked her fellow scientists to share their own creepy tales.

I once forgot a half dissected vulture on a public bus 🚌...



RT me what is your #SerialKillerOrScientist moment? #ScienceTwitter — Yara Haridy (@Yara_Haridy) June 15, 2018

Thus, #SerialKillerOrScientist was born, and the scientists of Twitter simultaneously made the internet laugh and cringe with some truly odd stories.

Some of these scientists showed their creepy, or scientific, tendencies early on in life.

When I was about 10, my mom walked outside to find me reconstructing a deer skeleton from a bunch of bones I’d brought home in my backpack. Unfazed, she started correcting my placement. My brother’s friend did not come over much the rest of that summer.#SerialKillerOrScientist — Cara Steger (@CaraSteger) June 17, 2018

My mother 100% thought I was going to be a serial killer when I asked if we could do a necropsy on my cat shortly after the funeral.



I’ve now done tiger and bobcat necropsies, and harmed no humans. #SerialKillerOrScientist https://t.co/0mGOLbbAXk — Imogene Cancellare 🏳️‍🌈 (@biologistimo) June 15, 2018

Our pet hamster, Snowy, died. When I told my little ones the first thing they asked was could I skin it to get the skeleton. #SerialKillerOrScientist — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) June 16, 2018

It’s no wonder the police were called on this lot.

Four police cars and two forensics teams called to start the murder investigation (honestly) after my buried grey seal (mostly) skeleton (in plastic boxes covered in tarp) was found in private woods by a horrified bird watcher #SerialKillerOrScientist — Dr Ben Garrod (@Ben_garrod) June 17, 2018

Did a necropsy of a mass stranding of pilot whales. Covered head to toe in blood. Stop by McDonald’s after to wash up. Ran into county sheriff. I had some explaining to do.... #SerialKillerOrScientist https://t.co/ZNvRw00t0w — Sara Childers (@SaraChilders) June 15, 2018

After a late night removing bones & body parts from dead fallow deer in a public park in Dublin, I was stopped by Gardaí. They shone a torch in & saw blood stained trousers & boot full of lumpy black bags. This led to roadside night discussion on #SerialKillerOrScientist — Ruth Carden (@RuthFCarden) June 16, 2018

Bioarchaeologist or token-collecting killer?

Told the chap in the hardware store that I needed the blade to cut up human teeth. A hastily added " not in living people" didn't seem to ease the worried look on his face #SerialKillerOrScientist — Dr Hildur Gestsdóttir (@DrHildur) June 17, 2018

This computer repair was a different job.

Took my laptop to the computer repair shop.

Them: What’s wrong with it?

Me: Well, I think it’s probably clogged up with cremated bone dust. #SerialKillerOrScientist — Clare Rainsford (@littlebonelady) June 16, 2018

Among the hilarious stories came one reminder that not everyone would enjoy the benefits of remaining unquestioned about their activities.

#SerialKillerOrScientist is fantastic. It's hilarious and highlights some of the more absurd aspects of a life in science. But maybe, also, take a moment to consider who gets afforded the benefit of the doubt and who doesn't, and how that might impact who gets to be a scientist. — Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) June 17, 2018

