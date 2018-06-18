Serial killer or scientist? These tweets will leave you guessing

Some of the things people do in the name of science would be considered slightly odd by those outside of academic spheres.

And a recent hashtag has revealed some of the more sinister-sounding things scientists get up to.

It all started when palaeontologist Yara Haridy told a tale of leaving a half-dissected vulture on a bus and asked her fellow scientists to share their own creepy tales.

Thus, #SerialKillerOrScientist was born, and the scientists of Twitter simultaneously made the internet laugh and cringe with some truly odd stories.

Some of these scientists showed their creepy, or scientific, tendencies early on in life.

It’s no wonder the police were called on this lot.

Bioarchaeologist or token-collecting killer?

This computer repair was a different job.

Among the hilarious stories came one reminder that not everyone would enjoy the benefits of remaining unquestioned about their activities.

- Press Association
