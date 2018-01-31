Sequel to Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ has been branded 'the biggest film in history'

Resurrection is the sequel set to follow Mel Gibson's blockbuster movie The Passion of the Christ and it sounds like plans are well underway.

Jim Caviezel is set to return as Jesus Christ in the follow-up flick about the resurrection.

Simon of Cyrene (Jarreth Merz) helps Jesus (Jim Caviezel) carry his Cross in a scene from The Passion of The Christ, a film by Mel Gibson.

49-year-old Caviezel told USA Today that Gibson's continuation is going to be "the biggest film in history."

He said: "I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it but I’ll tell you this much, the film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good."

Mel Gibson directed, produced and co-wrote The Passion of the Christ which was released here in 2004 and according to USA Today, it earned more than $611m (€490m) million worldwide on a $30m (€24m) budget.

Can the follow-up match its success?