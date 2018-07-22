Seniors at Louisiana high school paint school parking spots into custom murals

School seniors at Brusly High in Louisiana have been getting creative by painting their parking spots into custom murals.

In a two-year tradition for the school, students are allowed to paint creative designs in the car park to celebrate their final year of school.

Ta’la Spates, a senior at Brusly High, posted her work on Twitter, saying: “Just because I’m super in love with how my senior parking spot came out.”

just because i’m super in love with how my senior parking spot came out ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my friends and i really DID that! pic.twitter.com/j2kuqKFriR — Spates (@Heyitstayee) July 18, 2018

Ta’la, who painted a running track into her space, said: “This is only their second year doing this.

“I’m a sprinter at Brusly High. I’ve won eight state championship titles there and everyone knows that I love track.

“I wanted my spot to be creative and I wanted it to represent me well.”

Other students have painted their names, geometric patterns, quotes, and artwork that represents their personalities.

The seniors’ artwork has been popular on Twitter, with Ta’la’s creative painting reaching over 30,000 likes.

Once the art is displayed, the school board will paint over the creative artwork in black, ready for the next round of students to add their flair to the car park.

- Press Association