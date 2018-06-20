Senegal fans celebrate match victory by helping to clean up football stadium

After their team's 2-1 win over Poland, some fans decided to stay back and help with the cleanup.

Senegal⁠ fans cleaning their section before leaving the stadium after their victory against Poland...



The best thing you will see today. 👏🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/M3lu6UHNg1 — Footy Fooligans (@FootyFooIigans) June 20, 2018

Their actions have received a lot of praise online and definitely is the best way to make a good impression.

The best thing you'd probably see in the history of world Cup. Senegal fans cleaning their section after match with Poland class!! https://t.co/DqkGs3OZHn — Legendary☀ (@tessyolusekun) June 20, 2018

These football fans from Senegal have the Heart of a Champion. we this this is so amazing. Please RT https://t.co/VbiPKjq2dH — CharacterEducationZA (@HOCAfrica) June 20, 2018

Class Class Class Class CLASS from Senegal fans.



I mean CLASS.#WorldCup https://t.co/aGMmGZr0RG — Michael Warburton (@mikewarburton) June 20, 2018

Os torcedores senegaleses deram um show de civilidade e recolheram o lixo nas arquibancadas 40 minutos após jogo contra a Polônia. Um baita exemplo que merece ser muito compartilhado! 👏 pic.twitter.com/IUAOyTd59f — Blog De Primeira (@DePrimeira18) June 19, 2018

The Senegalese fans weren’t the only fans who helped clean up after themselves.

Japanese fans were also seen tidying the stadium after their win over Columbia.

This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support 🇯🇵 #class✅#respect✅#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FyYLhAGDbi — Christopher McKaig (@Coachmckaig) June 19, 2018

Safe to assume that cleaners are praying for a Japan v. Senegal match in the next round.