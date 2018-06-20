Senegal fans celebrate match victory by helping to clean up football stadium

After their team's 2-1 win over Poland, some fans decided to stay back and help with the cleanup.

Their actions have received a lot of praise online and definitely is the best way to make a good impression.

The Senegalese fans weren’t the only fans who helped clean up after themselves.

Japanese fans were also seen tidying the stadium after their win over Columbia.

Safe to assume that cleaners are praying for a Japan v. Senegal match in the next round.
By Kyle Lehane
