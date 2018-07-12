See the World Cup photographer's photos as he was tackled to the ground mid-celebration
Last night, Croatia crushed England’s dream of bringing it home by scoring their second goal and taking the lead at the 19th minute and 16th-second of extra time.
(You couldn’t make it up)
What a time to score. 🇮🇪🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/apMiZ9mMj9— Irish Unity (@IrishUnity) July 12, 2018
As Mandzukic and his teammates celebrated they unwittingly tackled an AFP photographer, Yuri Cortez to the ground.
Several Croatian players appeared concerned for his safety afterward and once his well-being had been established, they helped him to his feet.
Defender Domagoj Vida even planted a kiss on his forehead.
Despite the distraction, Cortez didn’t stop snapping and here are some of the shots he got.
You know the photographer who got decked by Mandzukic’s celebration? That was @YuriYurisky of @afp and his shot is fantastic. #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/wrS2H2UTpF— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) July 12, 2018
Some images of the dramatic celebration of Croatia's second goal against England during the semi final of the world cup #FifaWorldCup2018 #EnglandvsCroatia #CRO #CROvENG #CROENG #RussiaWorldCup2018 #Russia2018 #Rusia2018 #Nikon #CroaciaInglaterra pic.twitter.com/4wTwObDT8t— Yuri Cortez (@YuriYurisky) July 12, 2018
Te tiran pero las fotos las haces igual 😄😄😄 bravo! pic.twitter.com/d8VhlQQHKN
— Inx Inés (@Inxvigo) July 12, 2018
