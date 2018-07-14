See the homemade protest placards held aloft as Trump visits the UK

If US President Donald Trump was in any way confused about the crowds in London during his official visit, then the protesters carried a banner to set him straight.

“This is not a welcome parade,” read a large sign held by five women marching through Oxford Circus, with thousands following behind them.

If that wasn’t clear enough, other placards didn’t sugar-coat things either.

“We literally hate you” read one homemade sign alongside printed offerings of “Trump not welcome” and the poetic “DumpTrump”.

Here are some of the more creative signs from protesters and activists.

“We don’t like you at all + we certainly don’t agree with you on immigration”

(Matt Alexander/PA)

Political artist Kaya Mar made this statement

(Yui Mok/PA)

“We’ll have a bigger parade when they send you to jail” (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Girls just wanna have fun…damental rights”

(Yui Mok/PA)

“‘I think they like me a lot’. We don’t”

(Tim Ireland/PA)

“Supercali…”

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Overcomb Brexit”

(Yui Mok/PA

“You dirty rotter”

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

This…

(Yui Mok/PA)

“A swamp creature will never ‘drain the swamp'” (Robert Stevens/AP)

“We are not OK”

(Luca Bruno/AP)

“Not even your wife likes you”

(Helen William/PA)

“Not today Satan”

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The statue of taking liberties”

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I’m less of a baby”

(Yui Mok/PA)

“Feed him to the corgis”

(Yui Mok/PA)

And the very British…

One of the more polite statements among those on the march #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/jVo4E9mbU2 — Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) July 13, 2018

- Press Association