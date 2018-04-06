See the hawk which keeps popping up in front of a traffic camera

Back to Discover Home

Highways officials are getting extra help keeping an eye on the traffic – by a bird which perches in front of their traffic camera.

The red-tailed hawk keeps popping up to watch the traffic along Highway 270 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in the US.

Arkansas Department of Transport (DoT) shared a picture of the creature getting a bird’s eye view of the traffic on April 5 adding “it’s a little breezy up there”.


The DoT also took the chance to direct people to a website where they can see the traffic too.

It’s not the first time the bird has been caught on camera.

The bird made its first appearance in February.

Colleagues in the department’s environmental division then identified it as a red-tailed hawk.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Bird, UK, Arkansas, Birds, US, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover