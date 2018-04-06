See the hawk which keeps popping up in front of a traffic camera

Highways officials are getting extra help keeping an eye on the traffic – by a bird which perches in front of their traffic camera.

The red-tailed hawk keeps popping up to watch the traffic along Highway 270 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in the US.

Once again, our Red Tailed Hawk is helping us monitor traffic along Hwy. 270 in Hot Springs. It's a little breezy up there. You can keep an eye on traffic too at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic pic.twitter.com/yEy1sOA6lV — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) April 5, 2018

Arkansas Department of Transport (DoT) shared a picture of the creature getting a bird’s eye view of the traffic on April 5 adding “it’s a little breezy up there”.

The DoT also took the chance to direct people to a website where they can see the traffic too.

It’s not the first time the bird has been caught on camera.

We are getting some help watching traffic along Hwy. 270 at Central Ave. in Hot Springs. You can see how traffic is flowing too at https://t.co/l1xGNNTado. #artraffic pic.twitter.com/8XB6VeC3E8 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) February 15, 2018

The bird made its first appearance in February.

Colleagues in the department’s environmental division then identified it as a red-tailed hawk.