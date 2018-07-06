See the ‘dangerously defective’ car that Ennis Gardaí took off the road
We all complain that our cars are absolute bangers but this one takes the top prize, which led to Gardaí in Ennis taking it off the road.
In a tweet from Garda Síochanna, you can see that the car is missing its’ headlights, the grille, the bumper and part of the front fender.
Ennis Roads Policing: We did actually stop this car driving!— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 5, 2018
We know it’s hard to believe… Dangerously defective vehicle / Court to follow
Driver said ‘Its actually not that bad Guard’ pic.twitter.com/JNVMMNxQ76
It really is hard to believe that someone would drive such a wagon and think it was perfectly okay to do so.
However some people think they found the likely culprit (wink).
Earlier......... pic.twitter.com/P2GydUgo6t— Chris Tierney 🐧 (@stunt_penguin) July 5, 2018
