See the cutest dogs involved in Wooferendum anti-Brexit march

Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in a London Wooferendum Dog March on Sunday to call for a people’s vote on Brexit.

The pups and people made their way through central London to Parliament to deliver a petition to Prime Minister Theresa May asking for a second EU referendum.

Founder of the protest, Daniel Elkan, took part along with several MPs, activists, and actors, with the march ending in Parliament Square.

#Wooferendum because who wouldn’t want to see our four legged friends trending on Twitter 🐶 — Kate Wilton #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺🤝 (@KateWilton1) October 7, 2018

The march will be followed by another march for a second referendum on October 20, named The People’s Vote March.

Hundreds of dogs from a variety of different breeds gathered for the march: here is a selection of the very cutest protesting pups.

1. A tiny sausage joined in. (Tim Ireland/AP/Press Association Images)

2. This well-dressed pup. (Tim Ireland/AP/Press Association Images)

3. This fluffy dog posed with a sign. (Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

4. Two dogs had a playful fight. (Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

5. This pair with matching neck-ties! (Tim Ireland/AP/Press Association Images)

6. Tess the dog played with an aptly-decorated toy. (Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

7. This dog was carried through the protest. (Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

8. Alastair Campbell brought his dog, Sky. (Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

9. Lastly, this lovely bearded dog. (Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

