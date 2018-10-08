See the cutest dogs involved in Wooferendum anti-Brexit march

Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in a London Wooferendum Dog March on Sunday to call for a people’s vote on Brexit.

The pups and people made their way through central London to Parliament to deliver a petition to Prime Minister Theresa May asking for a second EU referendum.

Founder of the protest, Daniel Elkan, took part along with several MPs, activists, and actors, with the march ending in Parliament Square.

The march will be followed by another march for a second referendum on October 20, named The People’s Vote March.

Hundreds of dogs from a variety of different breeds gathered for the march: here is a selection of the very cutest protesting pups.

1. A tiny sausage joined in.

(Tim Ireland/AP/Press Association Images)

2. This well-dressed pup.

(Tim Ireland/AP/Press Association Images)

3. This fluffy dog posed with a sign.

(Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

4. Two dogs had a playful fight.

(Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

5. This pair with matching neck-ties!

(Tim Ireland/AP/Press Association Images)

6. Tess the dog played with an aptly-decorated toy.

(Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

7. This dog was carried through the protest.

(Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

8. Alastair Campbell brought his dog, Sky.

(Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

9. Lastly, this lovely bearded dog.

(Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images)

- Press Association

