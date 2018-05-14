See the baby wallaby peep out of its mother’s pouch for the first time

An adorable baby wallaby has taken its first peek of the world outside of its mother’s pouch, and the incredible moment was caught on video.

Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia, posted the video to its Facebook page, where it now has more than 19,000 views.

The joey, who is still hairless, has spent the five months since its birth inside its mother’s pouch.

Symbio Wildlife Park said: “Wallabies, just like their kangaroo counterparts, are born the size of a small jelly bean and after birth will wriggle their way into the pouch.

“They will continue to stay inside their mother’s pouch full time until around the age of six to seven months, when they will then start emerging and find their feet.

“Even after emerging, they will continue to seek comfort, and suckle from inside their mothers pouch until they are around nine months of age, when they will become fully independent.”

This curious joey is the first of the year to start poking its head out of the pouch at the wildlife park.

- Press Association