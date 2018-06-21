See how the NYPD is getting ready for Pride by revamping a squad car

A police squad car has been given a multicolour makeover ahead of Pride.

New York Police Department shared a video on Twitter of the vehicle being stripped of its everyday blue livery – and replaced by a rainbow-hued NYPD banner and stripes to link in with the respected Pride flag.

We decided to give ourselves a little makeover for @NYCPride 2018. Look out for our new ride during the #NYCPride2018 March this Sunday and don’t forget to say “Hi” to all our officers who are marching. pic.twitter.com/al6XpVwunY — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2018

A banner on the car reads “The NYPD salutes the LGBTQ community” another states “pride, equality, peace”.

In a post on social media, NYPD wrote: “We decided to give ourselves a little makeover for NYCPride 2018.

“Look out for our new ride during the #NYCPride2018 March and don’t forget to say ‘hi’ to all our officers who are marching.”

More than 110 floats paraded in the 2017 event with more than 450 organisations represented.

