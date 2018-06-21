See how the NYPD is getting ready for Pride by revamping a squad car

Back to Gay Pride Discover Home

A police squad car has been given a multicolour makeover ahead of Pride.

New York Police Department shared a video on Twitter of the vehicle being stripped of its everyday blue livery – and replaced by a rainbow-hued NYPD banner and stripes to link in with the respected Pride flag.

A banner on the car reads “The NYPD salutes the LGBTQ community” another states “pride, equality, peace”.

In a post on social media, NYPD wrote: “We decided to give ourselves a little makeover for NYCPride 2018.

“Look out for our new ride during the #NYCPride2018 March and don’t forget to say ‘hi’ to all our officers who are marching.”

More than 110 floats paraded in the 2017 event with more than 450 organisations represented.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Motoring, Police, Pride, NYPD, UK, New York, NYPD, Police, Pride, US, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover