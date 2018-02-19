See how a woman lovingly trolled her boyfriend about the Olympics with a cookie

A Canadian woman managed to expertly troll her US boyfriend via a homemade Olympic-themed cookie.

The 24-year-old made a plate of sugar cookies decorated with royal icing showing mottos to cheer on her home team in everything from skiing and snowboarding to ice skating and curling.

But Megan, from Ontario, didn’t want her American boyfriend, Andrew, to feel left out.

She made him his own special cookie with the message “We’re #2” and later uploaded the picture to Reddit.

I made some Canadian Olympic cookies and my American boyfriend felt left out so I made him one for team USA from pics

Megan, who goes by the name Meggsterr on Reddit, told the Press Association: “Andrew was actually making jokes while I was icing them about how ‘America’s number 1’ and I happened to be dipping the one cookie in the blue sprinkles when he said that, so I thought to myself ‘two can play at this game, bud’.

“He’s a good sport, I showed him his very own American cookie in my sea of Canadian ones and he laughed pretty hard for a few minutes and then gave me a hug.”

Megan and Andrew have known each other for about 10 years and have dated for seven, although have been long-distance for six years so have “done a ton of travelling back and forth, spending large chunks of time together in each other’s countries”.

“I later made him one nice flag cookie but it didn’t get to be on the top of the tray like the funnier one,” she added.

“I bake a lot but only do ‘fancy’ things on major holidays. Iced cookies are reserved for Christmas, and Olympics only usually, but sometimes if I’m bored I’ll make a batch here and there with whatever cookie cutters I can find.”