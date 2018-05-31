See how a smooth London bus driver had a motorcyclist’s back

A motorbiker fist bumps with a bus driver in this brilliant video after being alerted to a pedestrian about to step out in his path.

The video, published on the RoyalJordanian YouTube channel, shows biker RJ moving through heavy London traffic at a snail’s pace on a near-silent electric bike, the Zero SR.

As a suited pedestrian attempted to cross in front of the red bus – and was about to step out in front of RJ’s bike – the bus driver indicated “slow down” with his hand out of the window.

RJ and the pedestrian then saw each other and as the guy walked across the road, RJ and the super cool bus driver share a moment – a thumbs up, fist bump and a nod of recognition.

“Filtering in Piccadilly, I notice a pedestrian cross in front of a bus, as I started to slow down – expecting another pedestrian to follow – the bus driver waved with his hand as a warning to me,” RJ told Press Association.

“I thought that gesture was how all of us, as road users, should work with each other. What happened next was just natural, as if in sync – I gave a thumbs up, the bus driver did as well and then we fist bumped all without a single word said between us.”

Cool. Very cool.

RJ had been testing the Zero SR and the Zero FXS for effectiveness at commuting in London.

- Press Association