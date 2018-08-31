See how a mountain lake is restocked with fish from the sky

It might sound like the start of a riddle or a joke. What’s the safest way to replenish the stock of fish in a mountainous lake popular with anglers?

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) provided the answer by way of a video no-one knew they needed to see, but which has pulled in the views on Twitter.

Since it was posted online more than a week ago, it has generated thousands of likes, shares and comments.

But what’s happening? Above a lake, the belly of the plane opens to release a cargo of fish and water.

The trout are so small – between one to three inches in length – that the fall from the plane doesn’t hurt them.

“Think of it as a high diver diving into a deep pool of water,” said Utah DWR on Twitter.

And it’s kinder to have them travel by air to the mountaintop rather than by road because that journey can be longer and more stressful on the fish, according to officials.

Although they initially state that 95% survive, the true figure is between 95% and 99%.

“These are high mountain fisheries,” Utah DWR explained on Twitter.

“People who are hiking and camping often enjoy fishing during their trips. We stock these lakes to provide fishing opportunities for the public.”

People compared the scene to a Fortnite battle, dubbed it TroutNado, and made multiple jokes about “fly fishing”.

The practice is known as extreme fish stocking.

