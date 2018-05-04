See a tiny kitten rescued from inside a car’s engine by firefighters

These pictures reveal the scene faced by firefighters called out to reports of a cat stuck in a car’s engine compartment.

Posted by Chattanooga Fire Department on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

The tiny kitten had become wedged inside the bonnet.

Firefighters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, had to take off several parts of the engine to “extricate the kitten”, said battalion chief David Thompson Jr.

Firefighter Douglas Brager took the pictures of the rescue operation.

Posted by Chattanooga Fire Department on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Luckily the cat was none the worse for wear after its ordeal, according to a report posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.

Cat Extricated from CarToday firefighters with Squad 13 (Green Shift) saved a kitten's life from certain death when it… Posted by Chattanooga Fire Department on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

- Press Association