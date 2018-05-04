See a tiny kitten rescued from inside a car’s engine by firefighters
04/05/2018
These pictures reveal the scene faced by firefighters called out to reports of a cat stuck in a car’s engine compartment.
The tiny kitten had become wedged inside the bonnet.
Firefighters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, had to take off several parts of the engine to “extricate the kitten”, said battalion chief David Thompson Jr.
Firefighter Douglas Brager took the pictures of the rescue operation.
Luckily the cat was none the worse for wear after its ordeal, according to a report posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.
- Press Association
