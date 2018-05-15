See a baby wallaby being bottle-fed in this adorable video from Auckland Zoo

Auckland Zoo in New Zealand has released a video of a baby wallaby being bottle-fed milk, and it’s completely adorable.

The cute video of the joey receiving a meal now has over 1,200 views.

Auckland zoo has two one-year-old joeys in its care, male Kit and female Alinta.

It’s time to milk-feed our wallaby joeys! It’s time to feed our wallaby joeys! We have two 1 year-old joeys that we’re currently caring for – Kit our male and Alinta our female. The majority of our wallabies at Auckland Zoo are hand-raised so they are comfortable with us checking them over and our visitors walking through their enclosure. Did you know that wallabies can ‘pause’ the development of their offspring for up to eight months? This is called diapause and is a direct result of the harsh environments they are used to in their wild home of Australia. When grasses and other food resources are low, they can keep their young on pause until the conditions are right. Some of the wallabies at our zoo are orphans rescued from the South Island of New Zealand. As well as these two joeys we have four other wallabies that are roughly two years old and were introduced to the wallaby mob earlier this year – plenty of youngsters to keep the adults on their toes! Posted by Auckland Zoo on Monday, May 14, 2018

Auckland Zoo said: “Some of the wallabies at our zoo are orphans rescued from the South Island of New Zealand.

“As well as these two joeys we have four other wallabies that are roughly two years old and were introduced to the wallaby mob earlier this year – plenty of youngsters to keep the adults on their toes!”

Wallabies are born the size of a small jelly bean and they stay in their mother’s pouch full-time until the age of six to seven months.

- Press Association