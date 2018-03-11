Screening of Young Offenders finale goes down a storm in Cork's English Market

The final episode of The Young Offenders, which was screened for the first time in Cork's English Market last night, attracted over 600 fans with 200 of the cast and crew also in attendance.

Audience members look on at The Young Offenders official season finale premiere hosted by The English Market. Cast and crew donned the red carpet and mingled with over 800 fans who queued to buy the much sought-after tickets to the premiere. Tickets for the event sold out in minutes with all proceeds going to the Cork-based national charity Straight Ahead, which carries out 'just in time' operations on children with Orthopaedic needs that are not being met by the HSE. Photo: Cathal Noonan

Hilary Rose, who plays Conor’s mother Mairead, hinted at what those who weren't lucky enough to get in last night can expect when the final episode hits our screens next Thursday.

“It is a bit of a tearjerker, but it has humour as well,” Hilary said, “It ends on a cliffhanger, but I can’t tell you what it is!” Talking about the reaction to the series, Hilary said the public have been very positive about the series.

“The reaction has been amazing, we really enjoyed the process of making the series but then there is always something different about the public reaction and we couldn’t have asked for a better one to be perfectly honest."

Cast and crew of The Young Offenders gather in Cork for charity screening pic.twitter.com/CaemCk1PD1 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 10, 2018

Reacting to the screening in the English Market, Hilary said she thought the idea to have a screening in the English Market was brilliant.

"A lot of our press has been done up in Dublin with RTÉ, so to be able to do something in Cork where it was made with a lot of the people who made it is just really special.

- Roisin Burke & Digital Desk