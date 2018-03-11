Screening of Young Offenders finale goes down a storm in Cork's English Market
11/03/2018 - 09:19:00Back to Television Discover Home
The final episode of The Young Offenders, which was screened for the first time in Cork's English Market last night, attracted over 600 fans with 200 of the cast and crew also in attendance.
Hilary Rose, who plays Conor’s mother Mairead, hinted at what those who weren't lucky enough to get in last night can expect when the final episode hits our screens next Thursday.
“It is a bit of a tearjerker, but it has humour as well,” Hilary said, “It ends on a cliffhanger, but I can’t tell you what it is!” Talking about the reaction to the series, Hilary said the public have been very positive about the series.
“The reaction has been amazing, we really enjoyed the process of making the series but then there is always something different about the public reaction and we couldn’t have asked for a better one to be perfectly honest."
Cast and crew of The Young Offenders gather in Cork for charity screening pic.twitter.com/CaemCk1PD1
— RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 10, 2018
Reacting to the screening in the English Market, Hilary said she thought the idea to have a screening in the English Market was brilliant.
"A lot of our press has been done up in Dublin with RTÉ, so to be able to do something in Cork where it was made with a lot of the people who made it is just really special.
Large crowd @YoungOffenders_ final @EnglishMarket Cork #cork #CorkCity pic.twitter.com/Tm3fKclwdb— Aperture_Photography_Cork (@Aperture_Cork) March 11, 2018
We’ve always considered ourselves Young Offenders too https://t.co/46OpL1z0hm pic.twitter.com/ipLKXu11dr— FrankandWalters (@frankandws) March 10, 2018
Great to be @EnglishMarket for the screening of the series finale of @YoungOffenders_ @docklandcork @jerrybuttimer @kieranAJmurphy. Brilliant turn out like pic.twitter.com/dCyR4d51ug— John Buttimer (@johnbuttimer) March 10, 2018
- Roisin Burke & Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here