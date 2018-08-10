Scientists coin new word for craving fast food after night of drinking

Scientists have come up with a new term for craving fast food after a night of drinking.

Drunk Munchies or 'Drunchies' is caused by soaring glucose levels from the sugar content in alcohol.

US researchers also believe craving pizzas, kebabs and burgers after the pub could be fueling the obesity epidemic.

They say dispelling the myth that these foods will 'soak up' the alcohol could help people choose healthier food even after a night of binge drinking.

- Digital Desk
