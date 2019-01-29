School run mother who parked on roundabout exit gets ticket

A mother on the school run has been ticketed by police after parking on the exit to a roundabout.

West Midlands Police officers from the Billesley team in Birmingham spotted the woman parked up in the exit which leads to the school on Monday morning.

The incident happened outside Swanshurst School, which is a secondary school and sixth form for girls.

Two police community support officers had been at the scene following concerns about car parking. The driver of the car was also given words of advice (West Midlands Police/PA)

The force posted a picture on Twitter of the offending vehicle with its front and rear passenger side doors open and a female parent, with her face obscured, to show the vehicle’s location.

The image, on the @BillesleyWMP neighbourhood police account, was captioned: “Today we have been at Swanshurst School.

“Whilst there we have come across parents badly parking their cars around the island.

“A parent was advised why parking across an island exit was wrong as they felt they could park there. #ticketfairy #fineinthepost”.

Today we have been at @Swanshurst_Sch, whilst there we have come across parents badly parking their cars around the Island. A parent was advised why parking across an Island exit was wrong as they felt they could park there. #ticketfairy #fineinthepost pic.twitter.com/FmM2TvsY1S — BillesleyWMP (@BillesleyWMP) January 28, 2019

The officers added: “Please be considerate when dropping your children off to school.”

- Press Association