Scene from Mission Impossible movie has already become a meme

The upcoming instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise entitled MI6: Fallout has already got its first taste of what the internet can do.

Yesterday, we gave you a look at the exact moment Tom Cruise broke his ankle while filming the movie, shutting down production for a number of weeks.

But this might be even more important.

Tom Cruise tweeted an image of Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett in Paris, and it has an all too familiar feel to it.

Does it seem like you’ve seen that picture before?

There you go!

With the internet being what it is, fans of the franchise, and memes, in general, were quick to draw comparisons.

Never change internet.
By Greg Murphy

