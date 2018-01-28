Scene from Mission Impossible movie has already become a meme

The upcoming instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise entitled MI6: Fallout has already got its first taste of what the internet can do.

Yesterday, we gave you a look at the exact moment Tom Cruise broke his ankle while filming the movie, shutting down production for a number of weeks.

But this might be even more important.

Tom Cruise tweeted an image of Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett in Paris, and it has an all too familiar feel to it.

Does it seem like you’ve seen that picture before?

I couldn't resist: the first image from MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 6 and the popular "distracted boyfriend" meme. pic.twitter.com/ZioDb156Cw — CinemaGrids (@CinemaGrids) January 28, 2018

There you go!

With the internet being what it is, fans of the franchise, and memes, in general, were quick to draw comparisons.

when Tom Cruise, Angela Bassett, and Henry Cavill unknowingly turn the new Mission Impossible movie into a meme pic.twitter.com/YJYhBPNnLE — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 27, 2018

Never change internet.