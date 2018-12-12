Say it's carol singers, girl: Watch Love Actually, Cork style

One of the best things about the festive season is curling up in front of the fire to watch some classic Christmas films.

Every year there is a debate about what qualifies as a Christmas film. Die Hard? Gremlins?

But there is no debate about whether or not we're fans of Love Actually.

It’s almost Christmas which means I shall now sit in bed drinking hot chocolate and repeatedly watching Love Actually every single day until the 25th xo pic.twitter.com/3OkxQ9w2jE — Lauren✨ (@laurcooper97) December 11, 2018

The noughties rom-com will air loads of times throughout December and there's plenty of people who will watch it more than once over the next few weeks.

For some, it's simply not Christmas until they've watched Hugh Grant dance like an eejit.

Of course, one of the most iconic - some say romantic - moments of the film is when Mark (Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln) declares his love for Juliet (Kiera Knightley) using note cards and a stereo - despite the fact that she is married to his best friend.

This year though, it's time for a new twist on this classic.

Our funny faves CCCahoots have given us an early Christmas treat with their unique take on the film.

So, grab some tissues and say it's carol singers and let CCCahoots remind you what true love and Christmas are all about.