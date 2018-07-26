Say I Do - Deliveroo announces new wedding catering service in Ireland

Deliveroo has announced that it will be moving into the world of weddings to cater for happy couples on their big day.

Deliveroo’s wedding service will work outside of the app, with the soon-to-be-married couple receiving a dedicated account manager who will help them discover great options that are perfect for the special occasion.

Deliveroo will use its' many restaurant partners to cater for the special day, spanning multiple cuisine types to suit the taste and requirements of all guests.

Prospective couples can email love@deliveroo.ie to enquire about having the food delivery service cater for their big day.

Joe Groves at Deliveroo said:

“The wedding industry represents a huge opportunity for Deliveroo. We can cater to the needs of each couple, making sure the food is one of the talking points of the day.”

Fingers crossed they won’t forget the garlic dip.