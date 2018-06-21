Say cheese! Here's some of the Twitter highlights on International Selfie day

Back to Social Media Discover Home

Everybody loves a good selfie and today is definitely the day for one.

To celebrate International Selfie day people took to Twitter to share their favourite photos.

Here are some of the best we found.

Sometimes a group selfie was the only way to go

Some people were just hanging about

The selfie has been around for years

World leaders even got into the craze

While others all saw the good fun in it
KEYWORDS: Selfie, International selfie day, Twitter

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover