Say cheese! Here's some of the Twitter highlights on International Selfie day

Everybody loves a good selfie and today is definitely the day for one.

To celebrate International Selfie day people took to Twitter to share their favourite photos.

Here are some of the best we found.

Sometimes a group selfie was the only way to go

It’s #SelfieDay today! There's no better excuse put your camera on reverse view than National Selfie Day! 📱 pic.twitter.com/tVQn30wW1v — Ellyot (@ellyotspaces) June 21, 2018

Some people were just hanging about

The selfie has been around for years

Apollo Killing the Python at the Louvre in Paris. As the legend reads, "And so pleased was the hero Apollo with his accomplishments, he took a selfie" (actually, he used to hold a sword) #SelfieDay pic.twitter.com/8CGLWl0c87 — HISTORY HIT💥 (@HistoryHit) June 21, 2018

World leaders even got into the craze

Very proud that our president enjoys taking selfies... like these with the Franco-British Young Leaders! #FBYoungLeaders #SelfieDay pic.twitter.com/SeZXPLCN8I — French Embassy UK (@FranceintheUK) June 21, 2018

While others all saw the good fun in it