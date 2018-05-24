Sawdoctors re-release Everyday with new video ahead of historic referendum

On the eve of Ireland’s historic referendum on abortion, Sawdoctors have re-released their song Everyday.

The song, written in 1995, was written to get a voice to what band member Davy Carton called ‘Ireland’s deserted women’.

“The moving song tells the story of a woman taking the boat to England for an abortion and brings the listener on the journey with her, drawing on the loneliness she feels,” he said speaking to Louise Glavey from Galway East Together for Yes.

“The song was written from a personal point of view ... it's a human point of view. Not like medical facts or anything like that, just heartbreak for the person that it's happening to."

The song, from the band’s third album Same Oul Town, lay dormant for two decades – until it came to light again with increased attention on the 8th amendment which effectively bans abortion in Ireland in almost all circumstances.