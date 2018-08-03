Sarah Jessica Parker stuck indoors during Donegal holiday

It’s no secret that Sarah Jessica Parker is fond of this little country of ours.

So much so that she and husband, Michael Brodrick purchased a holiday home in Co Donegal a few years back.

In a message to The Star newspaper, during the county’s 2014 All-Ireland bid, the actress said that her body is NYC but her “heart is in Donegal”.

The family has spent the past month travelling around Italy before making the stop to their home in Kilcar.

And after nearly two months of glorious weather, Murphy’s law saw the rain return before they got a chance to take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean.

“Rainy day. So here we go again,” the Sex and the City actress captioned a photo of her children attempting to put together a jigsaw.

With a cup of tea in hand - she’s been taught well.