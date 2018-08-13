Sarah Jessica Parker pays tribute to smell of turf and spuds in Donegal farewell

Sarah Jessica Parker’s family vacation in Donegal has come to an end for another year.

Her and her husband, Matthew Broderick, own a holiday home in Kilcar, and after spending a month travelling around Italy with her family, they decided to spent the last few weeks relaxing indoors in the rainy Irish village.

The couple regularly proclaim their love for Ireland, the actress was even quoted saying, “My body is in NYC but my heart is in Donegal”.

And today, as they made their way back to the United States, SJP posted a photo of the view from their cottage with a caption that would bring a tear to any ex-pat’s eye.

From the smell of turf, Kerrygold to the “most perfect spuds in all the world”, it would give Kavanagh a run for his money.

“Farewell sultry and fickle skies, farewell plumes of smoke from chimneys, farewell ranges emitting the earthy and welcoming smell of turf,” she began.

“Farewell chips and tweed and open smiles, farewell "marked bags", lamb cutlets and kerrygold, farewell to the most perfect spuds in all the world. Flowery or waxy. I will miss you most of all”