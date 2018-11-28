Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets fact-checked by CNN live on air

CNN split its screen to run a fact-checking graphic alongside White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' briefing yesterday.

A 'Facts First' box listing key points about the government's new National Climate Assessment flashed up as Sanders defended President Donald Trump’s rejection of the report.

It said:

  • Climate change report involved 300 scientists, 13 federal agencies
  • Co-author: Not paid for report
  • Open for review and transparency before publishing

CNN’s bullet points did not exactly call out Sanders' questionable claims in real time but they did serve to note the difference between the authority of the report and the Trump administration's dismissal of its findings.

The network has been praised for their "groundbreaking" move.

KEYWORDS:

CNNSarah Huckabee Sanders
By Greg Murphy

