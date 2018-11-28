Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets fact-checked by CNN live on air

CNN split its screen to run a fact-checking graphic alongside White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' briefing yesterday.

A 'Facts First' box listing key points about the government's new National Climate Assessment flashed up as Sanders defended President Donald Trump’s rejection of the report.

It said:

Climate change report involved 300 scientists, 13 federal agencies

Co-author: Not paid for report

Open for review and transparency before publishing

Sanders claims that the climate report by the Trump administration is "not based on facts" pic.twitter.com/Ga6peti5OB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 27, 2018

CNN’s bullet points did not exactly call out Sanders' questionable claims in real time but they did serve to note the difference between the authority of the report and the Trump administration's dismissal of its findings.

The network has been praised for their "groundbreaking" move.

Great to see CNN inserting a new "FACTS FIRST" box alongside congenital liar -Sarah Huckster Sanders- during her so-called "press conferences."



Here's an even better idea:



Bring back *Mystery Sci-Fi Theatre* with the smart-ass talking puppets. pic.twitter.com/IFVAkJikPj — Nolan Dalla (@nolandalla) November 27, 2018

.@CNN fact checked @PressSec live during a press conference with new on screen "Facts First" graphic. I love this idea! pic.twitter.com/D4OGJKL3ji — Bobby Laurie (@BobbyLaurie) November 28, 2018

In a groundbreaking move, CNN fact checks Sarah Sanders live on screen during press briefing as she lies from the podium. pic.twitter.com/7vJv0FSEfJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 27, 2018