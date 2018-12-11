Santa’s having a practice run tonight and here’s how you can watch

From elves on shelves, panto princesses to flying reindeer, the month of December is filled with countless magical moments.

And now we’ve got another to add to your list - Santa’s practice run.

Well, you didn’t think that he could achieve such a feat without practicing it at least once, did you?

Santa, Rudolph and his reindeer friends do a test flight every year and it just happens to be tonight, December 11.

To see the magic unfold, that you need to do is to be outside about 5:12 pm and looking to the west.

He will be most visible around 5:15 pm before disappearing to the south-east.

Some people may try and convince you that it is, in fact, the International Space Station passing over Ireland but don’t believe those Grinches.

He will also complete runs on December 11, 12, 13 and 15.

For more details, check out MeteorWatch.org

Which of course is run by Santa’s Elf, duh!