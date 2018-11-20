Santa Paws will be visiting some very good boys in Cork next week

No one is higher up on Santa's 'Nice List' than our four-legged friends, so it only seems fair to allow dogs to visit with the man in red himself.

Cork's only dog cafe, Bark & Bumble, is offering a 'pawfect' Santa experience like no other in the run-up to Christmas.

Santa Paws is coming to town, but you'll have to move quickly to book a visit as it's filling up quickly.

For €5, Bark & Bumble is offering to take your doggo's photo with Santa (with optional props) before treating your best friend to a handmade dog-safe gingerbread treat.

My Canine Companion will be on hand too with their beautiful and talented Autism Assistance Dogs - who may be wearing Santa hats!

Photos will be delivered online so they can be printed out for Christmas cards, for social media or as Christmas gifts.

The visits are available over three days, November 24 and 25 and December 1, with both November dates already fully booked. At the time of publication, just eight slots were remaining.

For more information, check out Bark & Bumble's Facebook event here.

Meanwhile, please enjoy this video of Bark & Bumble's patrons: