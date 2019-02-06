Samsung is helping people find love via the contents of their fridge

Samsung’s latest innovation aims to inspire customers to date based on the contents of their fridge rather than a well-taken selfie.

The electronics giant has developed a dating service called Refrigerdating, where users can present themselves using a photo of their chilled goods, giving extra meaning to the notion that you are what you eat.

The website then promises to “hook you up with a variation of fridges, of different tastes, to pick and choose from”. (AndreyPopov/Getty Images)

The service offers users the chance to swipe right to connect with someone’s profile, or left if they don’t like what they see – two people need to match one another to connect.

Refrigerdating is free to use, and even comes with a few handy tips to make the most of the innovative feature, encouraging users to match with different-looking fridges as well as to avoid over-styling their food and drink.

“If this is to work, it needs to be the real thing,” the website states.

The unique service uses Samsung’s Family Hub, which, through cameras on the inside of the fridge, photographs your groceries to make it easier to check your phone and see what you need.

