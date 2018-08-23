RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards get her own Netflix docuseries
RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards will be the lead behind a new docuseries coming to Netflix.
Dancing Queen follows the drag superstar’s dance company, Beyond Belief, and the intensity that it takes to perform, as well as delving into Edwards' own personal life.
The queen you know. The stories you don't.— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 22, 2018
Watch #DragRace fan-favorite @AlyssaEdwards_1 in #DancingQueen, a brand new docuseries premiering October 5! pic.twitter.com/ohG4QQwtvQ
If you needed anymore of an incentive to watch the show the series will most likely feature a few cameos from fellow RuPaul's Drag Race queens.
Even RuPaul himself is an executive producer of the show.
So Much To Be Thankful and Completely Grateful For This Month. Can’t Express The Gratitude and Admiration For This Man I Hold Dearly. Happiest Birthday Wishes My Mentor @rupaulofficial May You Have A Million More BDAY CELEBRATIONS 🎉 Always and Forever (insert Tongue Pop) Alyssa Edwards ❤️ #legend #rupaul #happybirthday #BEAST #thankful
Dancing Queen will sashay its' way onto Netflix on October 5.
