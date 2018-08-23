RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards get her own Netflix docuseries

RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards will be the lead behind a new docuseries coming to Netflix.

Dancing Queen follows the drag superstar’s dance company, Beyond Belief, and the intensity that it takes to perform, as well as delving into Edwards' own personal life.

The queen you know. The stories you don't.



Watch #DragRace fan-favorite @AlyssaEdwards_1 in #DancingQueen, a brand new docuseries premiering October 5! pic.twitter.com/ohG4QQwtvQ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 22, 2018

If you needed anymore of an incentive to watch the show the series will most likely feature a few cameos from fellow RuPaul's Drag Race queens.

Even RuPaul himself is an executive producer of the show.

Dancing Queen will sashay its' way onto Netflix on October 5.