Rudy Giuliani accidentally tweets the word ‘you’ and gives internet a new meme

Being in the public eye and accidentally sending out an unfinished or mangled tweet can come back to haunt you on the internet.

Just ask Donald Trump and Ed Balls.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and the US president’s lawyer, sent out a tweet on Sunday that went viral.

You — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 29, 2018

The post appears to be a mistake, however it’s prompted some interesting responses.

Many drew their inspiration from music…

And IIIIIIIIIIIII-EEEEEE-IIIIIIII, will always love https://t.co/5dp9GRl8A6 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) July 29, 2018

In love with the shape of https://t.co/MqH2efgpEU — hussein kesvani (@HKesvani) July 29, 2018

...are so beautiful

To me

You are so beautiful

To me

Can't you see



You're everything I hope for

You're everything I need

You are so beautiful to me

You are so beautiful to me https://t.co/caN5uVtfHD — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) July 29, 2018

Make a my dreams come true https://t.co/ezspZMVX6q — Eli Lake (@EliLake) July 29, 2018

make me feel like a natural woman https://t.co/LCIs2PE43P — Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) July 29, 2018

...make me feel like dancing?

....light up my life?

....are the one that I want? You are the one I want. Oooo ooo ooo?

....Can’t hurry love?

....Got A Friend in me?

....drive me crazy?

...ain’t seen nothing yet?

Come on help me out here! — Friar Cobb (@CobbFriar) July 29, 2018

Others just wanted to have some fun…

...stole the cookies from the cookie jar!

Me: Who? Me!?

Rudy: Yes, YOU!

Me: Couldn't be.

Rudy: Then who? https://t.co/26k4gtxxzO — Kevyn Juneau 🐜🌲 (@TheRealKevynJJ) July 29, 2018

Me? I'm just a nobody...

You? You're less than a nobody... — I reckon so Rocket (@MWynnHill) July 29, 2018

Says I who?

Says he You!

Says I Me?

Says he Aye!

Says I No!

Says he, It’s awfy like you!

😘 — Greyjakey (@greyjakey) July 29, 2018

never told my parents that I broke the microwave door https://t.co/h2UbQK9bR7 — 𝐩𝔢𝕋𝕖Ř 𝓺υ𝕀ñ𝕆Ｎєş (@pjquinones) July 29, 2018

Only call me when you’re high? — Frieda galligan (@galligan_frieda) July 29, 2018

And then Ed Balls joined in, possibly to remind us of his own faux pas seven years ago…

Yes, we all remember that day in April 2011 when Balls tweeted his own name in a failed attempt to search for an article which mentioned him.

Ed Balls — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011

And who can forget Trump’s famous (and later deleted) “covfefe” post, which initially baffled Twitter users but later made it into Urban Dictionary?

(Twitter screenshot)

- Press Association