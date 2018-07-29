Rudy Giuliani accidentally tweets the word ‘you’ and gives internet a new meme
29/07/2018 - 20:27:00Back to Discover Home
Being in the public eye and accidentally sending out an unfinished or mangled tweet can come back to haunt you on the internet.
Just ask Donald Trump and Ed Balls.
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and the US president’s lawyer, sent out a tweet on Sunday that went viral.
You— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 29, 2018
The post appears to be a mistake, however it’s prompted some interesting responses.
Many drew their inspiration from music…
And IIIIIIIIIIIII-EEEEEE-IIIIIIII, will always love https://t.co/5dp9GRl8A6— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) July 29, 2018
...Make Me Feel Brand Newhttps://t.co/BEyl9x5f04 https://t.co/tcxIKzPk9S— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 29, 2018
In love with the shape of https://t.co/MqH2efgpEU— hussein kesvani (@HKesvani) July 29, 2018
...are so beautiful— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) July 29, 2018
To me
You are so beautiful
To me
Can't you see
You're everything I hope for
You're everything I need
You are so beautiful to me
You are so beautiful to me https://t.co/caN5uVtfHD
Make a my dreams come true https://t.co/ezspZMVX6q— Eli Lake (@EliLake) July 29, 2018
make me feel like a natural woman https://t.co/LCIs2PE43P— Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) July 29, 2018
...make me feel like dancing?— Friar Cobb (@CobbFriar) July 29, 2018
....light up my life?
....are the one that I want? You are the one I want. Oooo ooo ooo?
....Can’t hurry love?
....Got A Friend in me?
....drive me crazy?
...ain’t seen nothing yet?
Come on help me out here!
Others just wanted to have some fun…
*looks around haphazardly*— Dylan Haines (@DHaines1) July 29, 2018
Me? https://t.co/TXOLUQQ1HF
...stole the cookies from the cookie jar!— Kevyn Juneau 🐜🌲 (@TheRealKevynJJ) July 29, 2018
Me: Who? Me!?
Rudy: Yes, YOU!
Me: Couldn't be.
Rudy: Then who? https://t.co/26k4gtxxzO
Me? I'm just a nobody...— I reckon so Rocket (@MWynnHill) July 29, 2018
You? You're less than a nobody...
You looking st me? pic.twitter.com/qgU3LNdvvU— Joseph Roley-Arzaga (@Kingjofus) July 29, 2018
Says I who?— Greyjakey (@greyjakey) July 29, 2018
Says he You!
Says I Me?
Says he Aye!
Says I No!
Says he, It’s awfy like you!
😘
never told my parents that I broke the microwave door https://t.co/h2UbQK9bR7— 𝐩𝔢𝕋𝕖Ř 𝓺υ𝕀ñ𝕆Ｎєş (@pjquinones) July 29, 2018
...want fries with that? https://t.co/KIwR89uQKN— Grove Street (@Grove_Street2x) July 29, 2018
Only call me when you’re high?— Frieda galligan (@galligan_frieda) July 29, 2018
And then Ed Balls joined in, possibly to remind us of his own faux pas seven years ago…
Rudy Giuliani https://t.co/nAUprkqKmx— Ed Balls (@edballs) July 29, 2018
Yes, we all remember that day in April 2011 when Balls tweeted his own name in a failed attempt to search for an article which mentioned him.
Ed Balls— Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011
And who can forget Trump’s famous (and later deleted) “covfefe” post, which initially baffled Twitter users but later made it into Urban Dictionary?
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here