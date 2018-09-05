Ruadhán's Temple Street story: From fighting for his life to fighting fit

Ruadhán Kerins spent the first five months of his life in Temple Street Children's Hospital fighting for his life and now his parents are sharing his story.

On Christmas eve 2015, Ruadhán was rushed to Temple Street after a nurse noticed an abnormality in his sugars and so began the most difficult few months of Alan and Ciara Kerins' lives.

Ruadhán Kerins

"I didn’t know what she was doing at first, but it turned out she was checking his sugars. Then she turned to us in panic and said, ‘This baby has to go to intensive care," said Alan.

Little Ruadhán was eventually diagnosed with a condition called ‘hyperinsulinism’, which means his pancreas was producing dangerous levels of insulin.

His parents were told that without immediate and expert treatment, Ruadhán would not survive.

Over the next few months, Ciara and Alan put their faith in the staff at Temple Street to look after Ruadhán's medical treatment and focused their energy on being there to support him emotionally.

"We kind of made a pact. We didn’t know much about the illness, so we said we’d just try and be his mum and dad," said Ciara.

Ruadhán required specialist surgery in Manchester to remove part of his pancreas.

Initially doctors feared they would have to remove as much as 95% of the pancreas but after a six-hour surgery only 3% had to be removed.

Alan said that they "just burst into tears" when doctors told them the good news.

The family then returned 'home' to Temple Street to continue Ruadhán's journey to recovery.

"I remember one special day, the first day we could hold Ruadhán ourselves," said Ciara.

"Where we could pick him up and walk down the corridor without him being attached to anything. It was amazing."

Ciara and Alan have since brought Ruadhán home to Galway where he has made a full recovery.

His parents decided to share his story so that people could see the difference that their donations to Temple Street make in the lives of children and families like theirs.

"Ruadhán spent the first few months of his life in Temple Street. And the love and the care he got there oozes out of him," said Ciara.

"It's in his smile and his character. Words can’t describe how grateful we are to them for what they have done for Ruadhán – for saving his life."

If you would like to donate to the Temple Street Children's University Hospital Foundation, you can do so here.