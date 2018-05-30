RTÉ weather woman awkwardly walks offset amid technical difficulties

Back to Discover Home

Caitríona Perry and Keelin Shanley definitely had their work cut out for them last night as RTÉ experienced some "major technical difficulties," writes Sally Gorman.

If you tuned in to yesterday's RTÉ Six One News you were met with a series of delays and disruption to service as the programme was forced off air twice.

Caitríona Perry and Keelin Shanley.

That being said, the girls played a blinder! They kept things under control and remained cool, calm and composed despite the difficult circumstances.

Twitter, however, showed no mercy and viewers were quick to criticise station's gaffe.

It wasn't just the news that was affected though, RTÉ Two also took a bit of a tumble.

There was a disruption to transmission of The Simpsons and Neighbours.

All in all, the situation was handled very smoothly...until the weather segment.

This poor weather woman was the biggest victim of the technical faults and was caught awkwardly walking offset after delivering her update...as the cameras kept rolling.

Photo via RTÉ News.

FM104's Nobby didn't hesitate in posting the blunder on Twitter with hilarious commentary.

He said:

Where you going? The weather is not over! Don't take your microphone off... Hello?

We can only imagine there were thousands tuned in to hear the forecast for the rest of the week..which looks set to sunny by the way.

This isn't the station's first blooper though, in fact there has been quite a few memorable ones.

Aengus Mac Grianna has had his fair share:

Even Caitríona Perry suffered a little blip as Washington Correspondent.

And how could we forget Theresa Mannion's famous report from Salthill?

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover