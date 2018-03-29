RTÉ Radio 1 invites submissions for its Short Story Competition

RTÉ Radio 1 is now accepting short story submissions for its Short Story Competition, in honour of Francis MacManus.

As one of Ireland’s longest established and most significant literary prizes, the winner will receive €3,000, while writers of the second and third placed stories will receive €2,000 and €1,000 each.

All three top prizewinners plus seven other shortlisted entrants will have their stories produced for national broadcast in a two-week season of new writing on RTÉ Radio 1 in the autumn, voiced by some of Ireland’s most talented stage and screen actors.

The closing date for the competition is Friday, June 8th and the shortlist and winners will be announced by the end of September.

The competition has launched the careers of many new and emerging writers since its inception in 1986, and was first established in honour of the RTÉ Radio head of features, and acclaimed novelist, Francis MacManus

Past winners have gone on to receive national and international acclaim, including Claire Keegan, Molly McCloskey, Ivy Bannister, Anthony Glavin and Nuala O’Connor.

Judging the entries this year are writer and former finalist in the competition, Danielle McLaughlin; RTÉ’s Arts and Media correspondent and author Sinéad Crowley; and books and arts publicist, Cormac Kinsella.

On becoming a judge for the competition, Ms Crowley said:

"Reading a well written short story is one of the most satisfying experiences a reader can have. I'm also a keen listener to audio books and am very much looking forward to having these entries accompany me on my commute. To be a Francis MacManus finalist is a huge achievement for any writer and I can't wait to see what the competition has in store for us this year."

This year, you can hear the winning short story and runners up on RTÉ Radio 1’s Book on One slot and download them as podcasts, and the stories will also be published on TheJournal.ie following broadcast.

For all details on how to enter, see rte.ie/writing

- Digital Desk