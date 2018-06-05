RTÉ 2FM gives up-and-coming musicians the chance to shine at Electric Picnic

By Kyle Lehane

RTÉ 2FM are once again teaming up with the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation looking for Ireland’s best musicians for a competition like no other.

The competition gives the lucky winners the opportunity to play a live set at Electric Picnic, the country’s biggest music and arts festival.

Today ‘The Tracy Clifford show’ will be launching 'Play The Picnic’, where artists of any creed can submit a track that they think will help land them the coveted spot on the ‘Play the Picnic’ stage at this year's festival.

After the entry date has closed, it’s left up to an expert panel to shortlist entrants down to a list of 30.

The public can then vote for their favourites, with the ten highest-ranking acts, being added to the final bill for the festival.

In addition, the act from the final ten with the highest number of votes overall will play at one of Electric Picnic’s larger stages, The Cosby Stage, granting them even more exposure to festival goers.

Furthermore, they will also win a masterclass including various tips on how to get your song broadcast on radio, while also learning how to get your band booked for future festivals.

The competition is being organised with the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, who provide nursing care and support for children with severe neurological development issues, as well as offering some respite to the parents and families.

Hopeful entrants who feel that their act has got what it takes should email a link to their track to playthepicnic@rte.ie (e.g. Soundcloud, WeTransfer, Mixcloud).

Entry is limited to one per act with the closing date for entries being Friday 22 June 2018.