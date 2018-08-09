RSPCA rescues first seal pup of the season and she’s seriously cute

A seal pup has been rescued from a Welsh beach and the photos are adorable.

The seal was found alone on Abereiddy beach last Monday and taken in by Welsh Marine Life Rescue, before being handed over to the RSPCA for rehabilitation.

Unusually the seal, named Aye Aye by rescuers, was found a full month earlier than the first orphaned seal was found last year.

Aye Aye was nasally congested and thin for her age when she was found, but will be released into the wild when she is ready.

Last year the RSPCA rescued more than 100 seals in the west and south west of Wales.

“The seal season usually starts in late September – so this is unusually early; but we’re sure her rescue will be the first of many,” said RSPCA animal collection officer Ellie West.

West also gave advice on what to do if you find a seal in distress.

“It is the summer holidays – so we’re conscious that people may be coming across seals on beaches,” she said.

“Should somebody find a seal pup that looks fit and healthy and shows no signs of distress, they should monitor it first from a safe distance for 24 hours.

“If the mother does not return within 24 hours, or you think that the pup is sick or injured – please keep a safe distance and call our 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.”

- Press Association