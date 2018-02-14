‘Roses are red’: Twitter users put a twist on a Valentine’s classic

It may be the most romantic day of the year, but it seems the internet is feeling a little bitter about Valentine’s.

Twitter users are sharing sad, bad and frankly odd versions of the age-old poem, roses are red, violets are blue.

Not all roses are red.

If violets were blue,

They wouldn't literally be called "violet".

I am bad at poetry,

But not as bad at botany as you. — the dead author (@thedeadauthor) February 14, 2018

Roses are red

Blood is too

I hate valentines

And I also hate you#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/y9Cv5qQIjU — Afterparty (@AfterpartyGame) February 14, 2018

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Valentine’s Day puts an unnecessary amount of pressure on couples to publicly display their affection when realistically we should be secure enough not to feel compelled by social obligation to do so,

Here is my shoe. pic.twitter.com/eRsehdOhuk — Alex Olney (@Alex_Olney) February 14, 2018

Expert use of gifs was involved…

Roses are red,

I got you a bouquet, pic.twitter.com/xNbpuSFrBB — Teri Hatcher for RadioShack (@pizzablasted) February 14, 2018

Roses are red,

Violets are blue?

Abandon your attachment to society's expectations

And pic.twitter.com/jHuFkJIev0 — ross 🏳️‍🌈 (@biochem_ninja) February 14, 2018

Roses are red

...oranges have a rind? pic.twitter.com/g3KHaj5rMw — Check yo self before you Bec yo self (@braceforwhiskey) February 14, 2018

Roses are red

Chocolates are yummy

Rose why would you stop me pic.twitter.com/MUgtIdZ2IQ — Scavenger's Hoard (@ScavengersHoard) February 14, 2018

Some focused on things they love more than people.

Roses are red

But so are light up chopsticks

None of this rhymes

I'm having ramen for dinner❤️🍜 — Makenzie Daggett (@kenz_daggett) February 14, 2018

Roses are red

Violets are blue

PSG scored one

But Ronaldo scored two — 🌙 (@Moroccanesee) February 14, 2018

Others wanted to let people know how they felt about the twists on the poem.

Roses are red violets are blue Stop making those poems Cuz they aren’t that good. pic.twitter.com/PLUIIpDK7e — Ashes (@Ashes7203) February 14, 2018

Finally, this tweet had a lesson for all of us.