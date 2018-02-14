‘Roses are red’: Twitter users put a twist on a Valentine’s classic

Back to Discover Home

It may be the most romantic day of the year, but it seems the internet is feeling a little bitter about Valentine’s.

Twitter users are sharing sad, bad and frankly odd versions of the age-old poem,  roses are red, violets are blue.

Expert use of gifs was involved…

Some focused on things they love more than people.

Others wanted to let people know how they felt about the twists on the poem.

Finally, this tweet had a lesson for all of us.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Roses, UK, Blue, poem, Red, roses, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover