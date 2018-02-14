‘Roses are red’: Twitter users put a twist on a Valentine’s classic
It may be the most romantic day of the year, but it seems the internet is feeling a little bitter about Valentine’s.
Twitter users are sharing sad, bad and frankly odd versions of the age-old poem, roses are red, violets are blue.
Not all roses are red.— the dead author (@thedeadauthor) February 14, 2018
If violets were blue,
They wouldn't literally be called "violet".
I am bad at poetry,
But not as bad at botany as you.
Roses are red— Afterparty (@AfterpartyGame) February 14, 2018
Blood is too
I hate valentines
And I also hate you#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/y9Cv5qQIjU
Roses are red,— Alex Olney (@Alex_Olney) February 14, 2018
Violets are blue,
Valentine’s Day puts an unnecessary amount of pressure on couples to publicly display their affection when realistically we should be secure enough not to feel compelled by social obligation to do so,
Here is my shoe. pic.twitter.com/eRsehdOhuk
Expert use of gifs was involved…
Roses are red,— Teri Hatcher for RadioShack (@pizzablasted) February 14, 2018
I got you a bouquet, pic.twitter.com/xNbpuSFrBB
Roses are red,— ross 🏳️🌈 (@biochem_ninja) February 14, 2018
Violets are blue?
Abandon your attachment to society's expectations
And pic.twitter.com/jHuFkJIev0
Roses are red— Check yo self before you Bec yo self (@braceforwhiskey) February 14, 2018
...oranges have a rind? pic.twitter.com/g3KHaj5rMw
Roses are red— Scavenger's Hoard (@ScavengersHoard) February 14, 2018
Chocolates are yummy
Rose why would you stop me pic.twitter.com/MUgtIdZ2IQ
Some focused on things they love more than people.
Roses are red— Makenzie Daggett (@kenz_daggett) February 14, 2018
But so are light up chopsticks
None of this rhymes
I'm having ramen for dinner❤️🍜
Roses are red— 🌙 (@Moroccanesee) February 14, 2018
Violets are blue
PSG scored one
But Ronaldo scored two
Others wanted to let people know how they felt about the twists on the poem.
Roses are red violets are blue Stop making those poems Cuz they aren’t that good. pic.twitter.com/PLUIIpDK7e— Ashes (@Ashes7203) February 14, 2018
Finally, this tweet had a lesson for all of us.
Roses are red,— ellie (@elliegauldx) February 14, 2018
Violets are blue.
I can't write poetry,
Even for you.
Valentine's is great,
For couples its true.
Just remember to give yourself,
Unconditional love too.
