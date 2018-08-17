Rose of Tralee contestant hoping lambing season experience will help her cope with festival

One Rose of Tralee contestant is taking inspiration from her farming background to survive the hectic festival schedule which starts today.

Laois Rose Gráinne Hogan is a full-time farmer.

She is using her experience with the lambing season to cope with the lack of sleep during the festival.

She said: "I was saying it to everyone, they were like 'oh how many hours sleep are you getting?' and I said look, I'm going to take it like it's lambing time - be delighted that I'm getting four hours sleep and then wake up and go again."

Digital Desk

"It's only for the 10 days, we only get to do this once and it's absolutely fantastic that we're here, so you just get on with it."