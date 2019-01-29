Roscommon family hope life-changing US surgery will let little boy walk again

A fundraiser to help a three-year-old boy undergo a life-changing medical procedure in the US has raised over €13,000 in under three weeks.

As a baby, Danny Browne never kicked his legs, was very slow to crawl and had poor muscle tone and struggled to sit up without support.

Danny was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy Spastic Diplegia at two-years-of-age, a painful condition that affects Danny’s ability to stand and walk independently.

Danny Browne

The Co Roscommon boy has been attending sessions at First Step Therapy Centre in Limerick on a regular basis for several months. His parents have put their savings into funding this very intensive, private physiotherapy and have seen a good improvement in Danny’s strength and mobility.

Danny has been accepted for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) at St Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri, which will give Danny the opportunity to walk unaided and significantly reduce his daily pain.

The procedure is due to take place in February 2020.

Danny Browne

Danny will need to spend up to six weeks in St. Louis to prepare for the procedure and undergo physiotherapy. The cost of the surgery, travel and associated costs, as well as ongoing physiotherapy, are monumental for his family.

Danny's parents, Kelly Ann Geraghty and Val Browne have set up the Danny's First Steps Trust and launched a GoFundMe page in order to help raise the funds for this procedure.

"It’s heartbreaking to watch Danny’s little sister, Emily, run around effortlessly, while Danny watches on in envy," said Kelly Ann, who is originally from Co Galway.

Danny and Emily Browne

"Danny loves learning and wants to be a firefighter when he grows up. We are determined to give him the best chance possible to walk independently and make his wishes come true, whatever they may be."

Danny’s First Steps is being launched to celebrate Danny’s third birthday on February 1.

Online donations can be made here.