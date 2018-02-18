Room to Improve returned tonight and Twitter went into overdrive
Room to Improve returned to our screens tonight and it is safe to say that the people of Ireland were very happy about it, writes Sally Gorman.
The fact that Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Majella were the stars of the show may have sent Twitter into overdrive but let's face it, we missed Dermot Bannon too.
The most memorable moment from tonight's episode?
Daniel's face when he heard the renovations were going to set him back €340k!
Hold on… How much? #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/kRl8gP0BK9— RTE One (@RTEOne) February 18, 2018
We'll never forget that side eye.
Tis no wonder Daniel and Majella like the B&Bs #roomtoimprove— Declan Varley (@declanvarley) February 18, 2018
Daniel’s face when he heard €340K is like mine when I get to the till in Penney’s when I went in for Tan. #roomtoimprove— Róisín Connaughton (@RoisinTheGinger) February 18, 2018
The programme was definitely a hit but just imagine if Francis Brennan was thrown into the mix...genius!
IMAGINE they added Francis Brennan to this line up 😂😂😂@DermotBannon @francisbrennanb and Danial o D— CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) February 18, 2018
The Avengers of Good Sunday night tv! #roomtoimprove
One thing that certainly came to light tonight was Daniel's love of...em ensuites?
Daniel O’Donnell’s dreams #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/aPzPGWMREC— Tony Ebloa (@TonyEbola1) February 18, 2018
With all the bathrooms it’s no wonder they call him wee daniel #roomtoimprove— beth (@culchiesm) February 18, 2018
But our Dermot came to the rescue with his secret door solution.
I think I can solve Daniel & Majella’s toilet problem! (I honestly never thought I’d say that!) 😳 #SecretDoor #roomtoimprove I ❤️Daniel & Magellan pic.twitter.com/ebznP0F7Lm— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) February 18, 2018
Daniel O'Donnell's doors remind me of @IrishFairyDoor !! #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/UpP3Ttgibz— Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) February 18, 2018
Majella, however, seemed to win the hearts of the nation with everyone fighting her corner.
So how do I become best friends with @Majodonnell— Katie Boylan (@KTBoylan) February 18, 2018
Best #roomtoimprove EVERRRRRRRR
Majella's man-management skills are awesome. They don't even know she's controlling both of them.#RoomToImprove— Miriam Ahern (@MiriamAhern) February 18, 2018
How great is Majella. She’s funny and positive and just a gorgeous person #RoomtoImprove— LindaG (@lennygood76) February 18, 2018
In the end Dermot seemed pretty smug he got this one right.
Dermot leaving Daniel and Majella's house knowing he did a class job. #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/Rgu1iZUfvo— Fintan Marron (@FintanMusic) February 18, 2018
But I think the real winner here was Donegal...how gorgeous did the countryside look?
I’d say the camera shots on #roomtoimprove have done more for Donegal tourism than a €1 million campaign. Tis stunning.— Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 18, 2018
