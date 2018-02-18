Room to Improve returned tonight and Twitter went into overdrive

Room to Improve returned to our screens tonight and it is safe to say that the people of Ireland were very happy about it, writes Sally Gorman.

The fact that Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Majella were the stars of the show may have sent Twitter into overdrive but let's face it, we missed Dermot Bannon too.

The most memorable moment from tonight's episode?

Daniel's face when he heard the renovations were going to set him back €340k!

We'll never forget that side eye.

Tis no wonder Daniel and Majella like the B&Bs #roomtoimprove — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) February 18, 2018

Daniel’s face when he heard €340K is like mine when I get to the till in Penney’s when I went in for Tan. #roomtoimprove — Róisín Connaughton (@RoisinTheGinger) February 18, 2018

The programme was definitely a hit but just imagine if Francis Brennan was thrown into the mix...genius!

IMAGINE they added Francis Brennan to this line up 😂😂😂@DermotBannon @francisbrennanb and Danial o D



The Avengers of Good Sunday night tv! #roomtoimprove — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) February 18, 2018

One thing that certainly came to light tonight was Daniel's love of...em ensuites?

With all the bathrooms it’s no wonder they call him wee daniel #roomtoimprove — beth (@culchiesm) February 18, 2018

But our Dermot came to the rescue with his secret door solution.

I think I can solve Daniel & Majella’s toilet problem! (I honestly never thought I’d say that!) 😳 #SecretDoor #roomtoimprove I ❤️Daniel & Magellan pic.twitter.com/ebznP0F7Lm — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) February 18, 2018

Majella, however, seemed to win the hearts of the nation with everyone fighting her corner.

So how do I become best friends with @Majodonnell



Best #roomtoimprove EVERRRRRRRR — Katie Boylan (@KTBoylan) February 18, 2018

Majella's man-management skills are awesome. They don't even know she's controlling both of them.#RoomToImprove — Miriam Ahern (@MiriamAhern) February 18, 2018

How great is Majella. She’s funny and positive and just a gorgeous person #RoomtoImprove — LindaG (@lennygood76) February 18, 2018

In the end Dermot seemed pretty smug he got this one right.

Dermot leaving Daniel and Majella's house knowing he did a class job. #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/Rgu1iZUfvo — Fintan Marron (@FintanMusic) February 18, 2018

But I think the real winner here was Donegal...how gorgeous did the countryside look?