Room to Improve returned tonight and Twitter went into overdrive

Room to Improve returned to our screens tonight and it is safe to say that the people of Ireland were very happy about it, writes Sally Gorman.

The fact that Daniel O'Donnell and his wife Majella were the stars of the show may have sent Twitter into overdrive but let's face it, we missed Dermot Bannon too.

The most memorable moment from tonight's episode?

Daniel's face when he heard the renovations were going to set him back €340k!

We'll never forget that side eye.

The programme was definitely a hit but just imagine if Francis Brennan was thrown into the mix...genius!

One thing that certainly came to light tonight was Daniel's love of...em ensuites?

But our Dermot came to the rescue with his secret door solution.

Majella, however, seemed to win the hearts of the nation with everyone fighting her corner.

In the end Dermot seemed pretty smug he got this one right.

But I think the real winner here was Donegal...how gorgeous did the countryside look?
