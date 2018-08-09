Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly's daughter, Missy to star in the Voice UK

Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly's daughter, Missy will be appearing in upcoming series of the Voice UK.

The 17-year-old auditioned for the show two months ago in London, with best friend, Georgia Gaffney.

Georgia Gaffney (left) Missy Keating (right)

The duo, who call themselves GGMK, have their own Instagram account where they document their journey as an up and coming act.

Over the summer they've performed at Dublin venue's Drop Dead Twice, Tramline and the Malahide Festival

Missing London! #IDGAF #Attention #GGMK A post shared by GGMK (@ggmkmusic) on Jul 3, 2018 at 4:29am PDT

Speaking to the Irish Sun, the oldest of the Keating kids said: “I have acted in a few films but I’m focusing on music at the moment.

“That’s the main focus on what I want to do right now.”

The secondary student also starred as Frenchy in a recent production of Grease in Dublin's Liberty Hall.

Here's hoping dad Ronan gave the girls a golden piece of advice having previously been a coach on The Voice in Australia and a judge on X Factor AU.