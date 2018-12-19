Rob Lowe wades into Jeremy Corbyn ‘stupid woman’ row

Back to Discover Home

Jeremy Corbyn encountered an unlikely foe as Hollywood actor Rob Lowe weighed in on the row that engulfed Westminster on Wednesday.

Mr Corbyn faced accusations from opposition MPs that he had called Theresa May a “stupid woman”  following a heated exchange in the Commons.

Mr Corbyn denies the accusation, claiming he said “stupid people”, referring generally to MPs on the opposite benches.

Mr Lowe, who has experienced several political tussles during his years playing Sam Seaborn in TV series The West Wing, tweeted: “FYI – I have to say, I saw Jeremy Corbin call the Prime Minister with my own eyes watching on @SkyNewsPolitics.”

As news outlets employed lip readers to interpret the comments, Twitter users were split on which side to take.

One user told Mr Lowe in no uncertain terms what his view was, saying “your lip reading leaves a lot to be desired, much like your acting”, to which the St Elmo’s Fire star responded: “Amazing!”

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Jeremy CorbynRob Lowe

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover